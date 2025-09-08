Forecast Updated on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with some extra clouds as you get closer to the beach. Breezy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 50-70. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible…starting in the afternoon. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible…especially out toward the beach. Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers/drizzle possible. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
High pressure is sneaking down from Canada and will take control of the forecast for parts of the week. It brings us a nice and very comfortable start to the week with lots of sunshine with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s for highs. It will be a little cooler at the beach as the wind will be off the Atlantic and a bit windy at times. We could see gusts from the northeast later today to 30+ mph.
We will be watching a low that will develop down to our south toward the Carolinas. This low is going to slowly try to move up to the north through the high pressure and sneaks up into our area and will bring us a chance for some rain showers starting later in the day on Tuesday and linger into Tuesday night and early on Wednesday. The models are in disagreement about how much rain actually makes it to Delmarva during this time period, but I would have an umbrella or rain jacket handy with you for the middle of the work and school week with these showers and pockets of drizzle that will be around the region.
High pressure finally pushes this low out to sea and gives us a great end to the week and the weekend with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Watching another area of low pressure that could develop to our south that will bring some scattered showers and another cold front that will bring another round of showers or a few storms for Tuesday of next week.