Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-84. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 60-67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 82-86. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A shower or a storm possible, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 57-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 77-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The storms are gone and left behind is a quiet weather day on Tuesday. We should see lots of sunshine and highs into the 70s and 80s. We will be under the influence of an upper-level low that sits off to our north and west in the Great Lakes region. Around this low, we will see a few different waves of energy spin around into our neck of the woods and could lead to more unsettled weather this week. Another weak front arrives on Wednesday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Ahead of the front, temperatures should climb back up well into the 80s.
The low continues to influence us even though we stay warm for Thursday as we dry out with a good amount of sunshine. As the upper-level low begins to shift east, the low will produce an area of low pressure on top of Delmarva and brings another chance of scattered showers arriving for Friday. The showers and clouds could linger into Friday evening, but the hope is that the low will move off the coast by Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks to be a little better than yesterday. Saturday, at the moment, looks to be the best of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 80s. After looking at all the data available this morning, I am going to dry us out for Sunday and move our chances for showers and storms into Monday as it looks like this next system is going to slow down a little bit.
Once the next system arrives on Monday, it will stick around and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern with chances for showers and storms into the middle of next week.