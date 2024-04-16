Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 49-56. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A few lingering showers possible early in the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 51-58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-71. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
The front is going to clear Delmarva as we work through the early morning hours and our wind is already starting to turn. It will bring us a really nice afternoon with lots of sunshine, but on the cooler side as the boundary goes to our south and turns our wind from the north and east. Temperatures will hold in the 60s at the beach to 70s inland on the wind in off the Atlantic. We will start to see some extra high clouds mix with the sunset this evening as the front starts to move back to the north as a warm front and we should be dry overnight with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning.
As the front arrives on Wednesday morning, we will see extra clouds overspreading the area and will lead to a chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours. It really won’t amount to a lot of rain, but enough showers to wash the pollen out of the air…which is an absolute blessing! Temperatures will only climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees with the showers. A few showers will linger into the start of Wednesday night before things start to dry out heading into Thursday morning.
Thursday looks to be an okay day with a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures into the 70s. The cold front that looked a little more aggressive yesterday will be lacking moisture as it arrives on Friday into Saturday and will just overspread some extra clouds and maybe a stray shower here or there on Friday night. The weekend forecast, at the moment, looks to be a quiet weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and brings cooler temperatures into early next week.