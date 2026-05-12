Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58-72. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 46-55. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S-SW 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and a few storms possible overnight. Windy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
After some much needed rain on Monday, things will calm down for Tuesday with lots of sunshine and temperatures on the cooler side for this time of year. With the wind in off the Atlantic, temperatures at the beach will be in the 50s for highs today. As you move inland, temperatures will climb up into the 60s with a few low 70s possible on the Mid-shore. Overnight, we will see temperatures take a tumble into the 40s by Wednesday morning but the breeze should keep any fog from settling in overnight tonight.
For Wednesday, we will be watching a clipper system dive into the region and give us the chance of some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms…but, this chance doesn’t come into the area until the overnight period. During the day on Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s. We may see some showers arrive by the evening hours, but the main bulk of the precipitation will fall overnight Wednesday into early on Thursday morning. On average, we are looking at another 0.25 to 0.50” of rain falling by Thursday and this front departs.
A big ridge of high pressure will establish just off to the east of Delmarva, setting things up to get a little toasty over the weekend. We will see temperatures climb to near 80 degrees on Saturday and to near 90 degrees on Sunday with sunshine. We stay in the upper 80s and 90s for Monday and Tuesday before we watch another front arrive with chances for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.