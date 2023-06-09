Forecast Updated on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray PM shower / storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog possible by morning. Lows: 50-57. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SW-S 10-20+ mph.
A Red Alert For Air Quality In Effect For Thursday in Delaware and the far northern part of the Mid-shore. This means that the air pollutant levels in the atmosphere are unhealthy for all folks. It is recommended that you avoid strenuous exercise or activities outside throughout the day today. The rest of Maryland is under a code Orange Alert for Air Quality today.
A weak front is starting to move north as a ridge of high pressure is trying to muscle its way into the region. It will take a little while, so as we move throughout the day…the chance of a couple showers and storms are going to be possible. As of right now, it doesn’t look as likely as that storm chance was on Thursday. Temperatures today will be just like yesterday where most of us see highs in the 70s. The wind will be very light from the west, so I believe the sea breeze eventually will become the predominant wind again. This will knock temperatures back a few degrees by the later afternoon and evening hours.
High pressure settles into the area and takes control of the forecast for the weekend. Highs jump into the 80s with lots of sunshine throughout the weekend. A cold front arrives on Monday with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms possible. Cooler air will push through the region for Tuesday before we turn the heat and humidity up even more into later next week. Also looking at another unsettled weather pattern established by late next week that will keep chances for a few showers / storms in the forecast again.