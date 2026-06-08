Forecast Updated on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: 70-80. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 47-60. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two overnight. Lows: 57-64. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 75-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up storm possible. Most folks will be dry on a very hot and humid day. Highs: 85-98. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
As the wind has started to turn overnight, the humidity will be steadily dropping as we work through the morning hours on what will be a refreshing day on Delmarva. Highs inland will climb up into the 70s to a few low 80s possible on the Mid-shore and the farther north you go. Along the coast, temperatures today will struggle to get back to 70 degrees…with most beach towns in the 60s.
A very refreshing morning is ahead of Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as we have the dry and cooler ridge of high pressure settle into control of the weather through Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will only be into the 70s and 80s again and at the beach temperatures will be in the low 70s with a wind out of the south and southeast. Enjoy this break from the heat, because it will return with a vengeance later in the week.
Wednesday will be the transition day with temperatures continuing to warm with highs into the 80s. It will come with the chance of a few showers and storms as a boundary moves across Delmarva. There are still some questions on timing and if this could limit the temperatures during the day, but at the moment we will shop this as an afternoon chance for a few showers and storms. Once the wind turns out of the south and southwest by late Wednesday will lead us to the very hot weather.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will soar well into the 90s with some folks to near 100 with heat index values approaching 105-108 during the day. We will pay for this big heat with showers and storms possible on Friday with a front pushing across the region. Some of these storms on Friday will probably pack a pretty good punch. The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks good with sunshine, but still hot with highs in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Remember, the 90s off is usually not valid at the beach at this point in the year.