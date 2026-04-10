DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear with some clouds after midnight. A low chance of a stray sprinkle. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Some clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds from the north 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm. A stray shower possible. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Friday evening will be clear and mild as temperatures fall to the low 50s by late evening.
A weak cold front is going to sag south over Delmarva early Saturday morning. It will bring some clouds to the region Saturday morning, and perhaps a stray sprinkle, but otherwise no rain is expected. The proximity of the front, though, will cause some breezy conditions, with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph at times. Skies become mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon.
On the back side of the front we'll briefly cool down (although not much of a cool down!) into the mid 60s on Sunday.
Another mainly dry front crosses the region on Monday, bringing lots of clouds, but again, little to no rain; any precipitation will come in the form of sprinkles. But it becomes much warmer, with highs around 80°F.
With broad ridging building into the eastern portion of the country, we're going to get a taste of summer next week, with temperatures Tuesday through Thursday in the mid to upper 80s; a few record highs could be challenged! No rain is expected, though.
Salisbury record highs:
April 14: 87°F (1941)
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 17 - April 23.