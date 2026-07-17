Forecast Updated on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with lots of smoke and haze in the air for much of the day. Highs: 88-94 (Beaches: 80-90). Heat Index Values: 101-106. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with haze from the wildfire smoke. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SE-SW 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with the chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 92-98. (Beaches: 84-94). Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: On and off showers and storms possible the start the evening and the first part of the overnight. Things will settle by the morning hours. Lows: 72-80. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92 (Beaches: 82-88). Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Our air quality will remain a big issue for the next couple of days as we will continue to watch smoke from wildfires to our northwest. The wind has turned out of the north and northwest to start the day and it brings with it a very thick plume of smoke across the region and this will limit the amount of sunlight that can get down to the surface this afternoon. This will limit our temperatures into the 90s for highs on Friday with our beach towns in the 70s and 80s as the wind will be spinning for much of the day with a component off the Atlantic. The stagnant air will finally start to be pushed around overnight tonight into early on Saturday as the boundary will move back north as a warm front which will unlock some cleaner air and more humidity.
I think we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday as a pretty good cold front starts to arrive. We should be looking for isolated showers and storms in the first part of the evening with the biggest threat of storms arriving overnight with a line of storms roaring through the region. The good news is that there are indications that the front should clear us on Sunday and we have taken out the storm chances from the forecast as that looks to be contained down to the south.
This boundary will look to be moving back to the north on Monday now and may keep things unsettled with some showers and storms in the forecast to start things off early next week. We will need to watch the Gulf for any low development which may provide us with some extra moisture along this front for those showers and storms early next week. The front clears us Tuesday night into early on Wednesday with some more scattered showers and storms.
The humidity will drop behind the front and lead to some cooler air arriving for the middle of next week with highs in the 80s by Thursday and morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning may be in the 50s and 60s again.