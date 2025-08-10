DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 90°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 90°F.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
The coastal trough that brought a lot of clouds last week continues to head out to sea, and high pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic from the north.
Skies have been clear, and with almost no wind, areas of fog are expected around sunrise today as we start the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°F.
Any fog will dissipate quickly as skies will be mainly sunny today with low humidity. Winds will be light from the east at 5 to 10 mph, with slightly higher gusts at the coast.
Patchy fog is possible again tonight through sunrise Monday, with clear skies and light winds again expected.
High pressure remains in charge to start the work week, with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday, with greater cloud coverage over the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The high will slowly start to move east by Tuesday, causing winds to shift to a more southerly direction Tuesday, and more southwesterly by Wednesday. This will have two effects: first, increased heat and humidity, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s by Tuesday and near 90°F by Wednesday, and second, more cloud cover.
A cold front will approach late Wednesday, and bring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances for Thursday and Friday. At this time the threat for severe weather is low, but watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 17 - August 23.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave off the west African coast has a medium chance of becoming an organized tropical system. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored for a dangerous surf potential at the coast. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Erin."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.