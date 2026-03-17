DELMARVA FORECAST
St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
A quiet stretch of weather is setting up through the rest of the workweek, with no major storm systems expected and a gradual warming trend taking hold.
Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs topping out near 45 degrees. West winds will run between 13 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 32 mph, making it feel a bit brisk at times. Tuesday night turns mostly cloudy early, then gradually clears out as lows fall to around 25.
Wednesday stays on the cool side with partly sunny skies and highs near 42. Winds will be light, becoming southeasterly during the afternoon. Wednesday night remains quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows around 28.
By Thursday, warmer air begins to move in. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 52, followed by a partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid-30s.
The warming trend continues into Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching around 60. Friday night brings the next chance for unsettled weather, as scattered showers move in. Rain chances remain limited for now at 40 percent, with overnight lows near 42.
For the weekend, conditions look mild and fairly pleasant. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 60, while Sunday looks even warmer with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-60s.