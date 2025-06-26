Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms developing on the sea breeze. Highs: 90-98. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 78-92. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: A stray shower or storm possible early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few pop-up showers / storms possible. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The extreme heat warning is gone, but a heat advisory remains for today as temperatures climb up into the 90s again with heat index values over 105 at times this afternoon. A better chance for a few showers and storms will be on Thursday as a weak pulse of energy runs around the outside of the high and we will be on the fringes of the upper-level ridge at that point. A sea breeze thunderstorm will develop this afternoon which will be the early afternoon trigger. There will be a noticeable cool down by later this afternoon and this evening as that sea breeze moves across the Peninsula.
Friday’s storm chance is diminishing a bit since there are indications that a backdoor cold front will clear the area and knock temperatures back to more typical Delmarva weather with highs in the 80s and 90s. Our beach towns tomorrow may be stuck in the 70s with that wind out of the east and southeast throughout the day. We will see another wave of energy bringing a chance of a few showers and storms on Saturday as the warm front pushes back across the area. We see temperatures in the 90s again for the weekend and another chance of a few pop-up storms on Sunday and Monday.
The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week with highs back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Our first real peek at the 4th of July looks great with sunshine and manageable humidity levels with highs in the 80s.