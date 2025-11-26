Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Showers taper off to a mostly clear sky by morning. Windy. Lows: 33-40. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 37-44.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 18-26.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 38-43. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 32-38.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
On and off showers will be the name of the game, especially through the first part of the day with the moisture feed directly over the top of Delmarva. Into the afternoon, we could see a break to allow for some peeks of sunshine and that would allow temperatures to soar into the 60s and 70s for highs today. The cold front arrives by this evening with some more showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder as this much colder air mass starts to spill onto Delmarva overnight tonight into Thanksgiving.
The wind will be blustery at times as we try to deep fry our turkeys on Thursday (a bit of warning there if you are going to be trying to deep fry your turkey). We could see some wind gusts on Thursday to 40+ mph as some very cold air will come screaming onto Delmarva. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. The air will only get colder for the bargain hunting on Friday with temperatures in the 20s in the morning (much colder feeling with the wind) and highs only reaching the 30s and 40s (with colder wind chill values).
Over the weekend, things remain dry with sunshine and a bit less wind. It will still be a chilly day on Saturday with highs in the 40s…we bounce back into the 50s by Sunday. Watching a weak clipper system that could bring the chance of a few showers across Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Watching an even more interesting setup for a possible storm that develops to our southwest and cuts across Delmarva for Tuesday into Wednesday timeframe. This storm is going to be a tricky one to nail the forecast down with many moving parts including some colder air in play. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.