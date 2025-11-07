DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Chance of a shower early, then clearing. Warm. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Scattered showers. A rumble of thunder possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Clearing skies. Much cooler and breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, feeling like the upper 30s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 40°F.
High pressure has moved off the Atlantic coast, which has shifted our winds to a southerly direction, making for a milder day than yesterday.
Friday night, a cold front will swing across Delmarva. The front won't bring cooler temperatures, but it will bring shower chances overnight into early Saturday morning
Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, with just a chance of a shower early, then clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, climbing to near 70°F in the afternoon.
A low pressure system approaches Sunday morning, which will bring scattered showers during the day, with a low chance of some rumbles of thunder during the morning. At this point, I'm not prepared to call the day a washout, but you'll likely need a raincoat if you'll be out and about. It will be warm again, with highs in the upper 60s.
The main low crosses Sunday night with the associated cold front, which will usher in big changes to start the next work week.
Cold high pressure pushes in from the west, with gusty north/northwest winds bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Monday will struggle to reach the 50s, and on Veterans Day, highs likely won't get out of the 40s. A hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning with temperatures at sunrise around 30°F. A couple of snow flurries can't be ruled out in the early morning! We may have to talk about wind chills Tuesday, with the northwest breeze making it feel like the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Milder temperatures return for the second half of next week, with winds remaining gusty.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for November 14 - November 20.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.