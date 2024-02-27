Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of PM showers / storms. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain…on and off and windy. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain…on and off with a chance of some rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 64-71. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-55. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
A very warm weather pattern is establishing for the next couple of days, but of course…this time of year…warm air comes with rain chances. This latest threat of rain starts to arrive across Delmarva later on this evening and overnight tonight with some on and off rain showers. At the moment, it doesn’t look the heaviest tonight and early on Wednesday, but enough to have to run windshield wipers and have the rain gear handy at times into the evening hours. Temperatures today will soar up into the 60s with a few of us to near 70 degrees. Another thing to look out for is when the rain tapers off from time to time, with temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s overnight…we could see some patchy dense fog that the wind will not hold off from settling.
The rain will continue into Wednesday for the majority of the day. Again, it will be on and off into the afternoon hours before the cold front arrives with a solid rain chance and even a few storms into evening hours of Wednesday. The front clears by Wednesday night with the wind turning back to the northwest. Rain amounts only look to be a quarter to half an inch of rain, but there could be locally heavier amounts where we have a few rumbles of thunder possible. The wind will also be a factor for the next couple of days with some wind gusts between 30-40+ mph over the course of the rain chances.
Things become sunny, but windy on Thursday with one more dry day possible on Friday. A coastal storm will form and run up the coast for Saturday bringing another chance for a good soaking rain with temperatures bouncing up into the 60s with the rain falling throughout the day. We dry out for Sunday with a touch cooler weather, but not much cooler. Things look to dry out early next week with warmer temperatures sticking around. Another chance of rain looks to move into the forecast for Wednesday of next week.