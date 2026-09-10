Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the late evening hours. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers & storms possible throughout the night. A few of these storms could pack a punch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy by the morning. Lows: 67-72. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: A lingering shower across southern Delmarva is possible in the morning. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 78-86. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-73. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers by the evening hours. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: A lingering shower or two early is possible, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower / storm possible late in the day. Highs: 80-87. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Things start to shift as we move into Thursday, we will be watching a cold front approaching from the northwest and bring a chance of a few showers and storms for some folks early on Thursday morning and then by late night on Thursday. The shower chances in the morning looks to be contained for the northern half of Delmarva. The second chance at night looks to be a Delmarva-wide chance of a few showers and storms. Between the two chances for showers and a storm, we will see a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most of the area. The front should be diving to the south overnight Thursday into Friday, but we could wake up to a few lingering showers across southern parts of Delmarva before the front clears us for Friday.
Based on the models…the weekend forecast looks to have a few question marks. The front will clear us to give us a pretty good day on Friday with the wind in off the Atlantic with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs. There is this world we live in where the front kinks a bit as a new area of low pressure develops on the front to provide us the chance of some rain showers from late Saturday afternoon into early on Sunday. A secondary front should arrive for later in the day on Sunday to clean everything up in time to leave behind a nice start to next week.
I am shifting which weekend day will be the better day. There are hints that it could be raining on Delmarva by the mid to late afternoon hours of Saturday into the evening hours…so, I am now highlighting Sunday as the better weekend day based on the things I looked at. We dry things out early next week and will crank the heat and humidity again by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.