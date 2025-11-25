Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by the evening hours. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers continue on and off throughout the night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy at times. Lows: 55-61. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers taper off to a mostly clear sky by morning. Windy. Lows: 33-40. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 38-43. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The warm front has started to move across Delmarva overnight and has started to overspread some clouds in the last couple of hours. These clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day as we will unlock the moisture feed from the south and west and bring us shower chances by this evening and tonight. We will see highs into the 60s before the showers arrive and the wind starts to pick up as well. This wind will keep things on the warmer side overnight tonight with temperatures only falling into the 50s to around 60 degrees.
The showers will continue on and off throughout the day on Wednesday until the cold front clears us on Wednesday night. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Most of the region will pick up on 0.25 - 0.50” of rain again with some locally heavier amounts possible. As the front clears us tonight, the wind will flip and bring in some bitter cold air for the long holiday weekend ahead of us.
The wind will be blustery at times as we try to deep fry our turkeys on Thursday (a bit of warning there if you are going to be trying to deep fry your turkey). We could see some wind gusts on Thursday to 40+ mph as some very cold air will come screaming onto Delmarva. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. The air will only get colder for the bargain hunting on Friday with temperatures in the 20s in the morning (much colder feeling with the wind) and highs only reaching the 30s and 40s (with colder wind chill values).
Over the weekend, things remain dry with sunshine and a bit less wind. It will still be a chilly day on Saturday with highs in the 40s…we bounce back into the 50s by Sunday. Watching a weak clipper system that could bring the chance of a few showers across Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, but the jury is still out on this shower chance.