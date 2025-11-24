Forecast Updated on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit of a breeze early in the day. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds all night long. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W-S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by the evening hours. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers continue on and off throughout the night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder possible. Windy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
A cold start this morning will lead to a sunny and seasonable day with temperatures climbing up into the 50s with a few folks near 60 degrees. Things will start to shift overnight tonight as the wind starts to turn more out of the south and southwest and brings warmer air across the region. This will also allow for the clouds to start to increase this evening and tonight with the warm front.
With the warm front pushing across Delmarva, along with the warmer air, we will unlock the moisture feed from the south and west and bring us shower chances by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. We will see highs into the 60s before the showers arrive, but the wind will start to ramp up by Tuesday night and Wednesday. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day on Wednesday until the cold front clears us on Wednesday night. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees.
The wind will flip and be blustery at times as we try to deep fry our turkeys on Thursday (a bit of warning there if you are going to be trying to deep fry your turkey). We could see some wind gusts on Thursday to 40+ mph as some very cold air comes screaming onto Delmarva for the middle part of the long holiday weekend (for most of us). Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. The wind drags some bitter cold air for the bargain hunting on Friday with temperatures in the 20s in the morning (much colder feeling with the wind) and highs only reaching the 30s and 40s (with colder wind chill values).
Over the weekend, things remain dry with sunshine and a bit less wind. It will still be a chilly day on Saturday with highs in the 40s…we bounce back into the 50s by Sunday.