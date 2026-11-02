We're starting the week with a gradual warming trend, as temperatures climb into the middle 70s by Wednesday.
Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 68 degrees. Skies will turn mostly clear tonight, with temperatures dropping to around 45.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs reaching near 73 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday, with abundant sunshine and temperatures climbing to around 76 degrees. That looks to be the warmest day of the week.
Clouds begin moving in Wednesday night, ahead of our next chance for rain.
A few showers are possible Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 75 degrees. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, when showers are likely. Friday will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
While rain is expected in spots, confidence in widespread beneficial rainfall remains low. Most areas will likely see at least a tenth of an inch of rain.
Showers could linger Friday night before drier weather returns for the weekend.
Saturday looks mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Sunday will bring more sunshine, with temperatures topping out around 65.
Above-average temperatures are expected to stick around through at least the end of the week, with a return to cooler conditions heading into the weekend.