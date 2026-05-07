Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A wet day with periods of rain showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 55-68. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers diminish with slow clearing throughout the night. Lows: 40-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers arriving by the morning hours. Lows: 47-55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy by the evening hours. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Waiting for the cold front to clear Delmarva during the course of the day today, which means the rain showers will linger into the early part of the day before they begin to taper off into the afternoon and evening hours. It was nice to get the drink of water that the earth has been begging for the last few weeks. The breeze will pick up once the front clears us this morning and we could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph this morning before that wind will settle down later today. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.
Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds and temperatures into the 60s and maybe even a few 70s for highs. At the moment, the weather on Saturday will be dependent on how much moisture a little clipper system brings with it across the area. The chance of rain showers looks to be a bit better this morning compared to yesterday, so be prepared for periods of wet weather from time to time to start the weekend. Mother’s day looks better than it did yesterday with the rain chance holding off completely until you go into Monday when another storm brings the chance of a good rain across the region.
Another round of a few showers are going to be possible on Wednesday to allow for much warmer temperatures as we head into late next week and next weekend.