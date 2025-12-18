Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Becoming windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE-SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SW 15-50+ mph.
Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible to start the day. Clearing sky by the evening. Windy. Highs: 58-65, falling in the afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-50+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 21-30. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Waking up with comfy cool temperatures this morning as the wind has settled down overnight as it starts to flip again out of the south throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to climb as things will be even warmer with highs in the 50s for this afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front that arrives tonight into the first half of Friday. The rain that will fall will come in buckets at times early on Friday and as the actual cold front pushes through the area…wouldn’t shock me if we heard a few rumbles of thunder or had a full blown thunderstorm or two. The front will clear us by the afternoon hours and dry us out into Friday evening and Friday night. Early look at totals shows we may see a nice soaking rain approaching 1” in many neighborhoods. The winds will also pick up throughout the night where we could see some wind gusts over 50+ mph as the front arrives in the morning hours. Once the front clears us, the wind turns out of the northwest for the afternoon and evening…but will continue to be very strong with wind gusts to 40-50+ mph into the early evening hours. It will slowly begin to settle down into the day on Saturday.
The weekend forecast looks good now that the models have settled on a solution for Sunday. Saturday looks like a nice and seasonable day with temperatures in the 40s for the first day of winter. We are back into the 50s on Sunday and there will be some extra clouds around from time to time as a weak boundary comes across Delmarva in the early morning hours. This will allow for a shot of colder air to spill into the area bringing temperatures down into the 40s for Monday.
At the moment,early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week with highs approaching 60 for Christmas Day…it will come with the chance of some rain.