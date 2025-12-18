Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the morning, turning out of the west-northwest by late morning in to the afternoon around 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong and rapidly shifting winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds accompanying a squall line will bring brief Gale-force winds early Friday morning. This will be followed by a brief drop in winds in the mid-morning hours before winds jump back up to Gale-force, but this time out of the west-northwest by the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&