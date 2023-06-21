Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: E 15-35+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain and some thunderstorms as well. Windy at times. Highs: 70-79. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Breezy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms lingering throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 74-82. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
An area of low pressure will slowly begin to move in our direction over the next several days and will bring us an unsettled weather pattern for the next few days. The rain and thunderstorms have been moving north throughout the night and will now be the major story over the next 24-36 hours. Once the rain chances arrive, it will linger in our forecast the rest of the workweek as this low pressure will slowly move to the north and east. Our wettest day is this afternoon when we could see a good soaking rain (something we need at this point). Chances for showers and storms will linger into Thursday and Friday before starting to break apart and move away from the area heading into Saturday. On average, we are talking about most of Delmarva picking up 2-4 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts likely where we see thunderstorms embedded with the bands of rain. We will pick up most of this rain in the Wednesday - Thursday timeframe, but again…rain will linger across Delmarva through Saturday.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a 50/50 weekend. The chance of some rain showers will linger in the forecast for Saturday at times as the low departs and we should start to dry things out for Saturday night and Sunday with highs on Sunday into the upper 80s with sunshine.
Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front arrives once again. Indications are that we should begin to dry things out heading into the middle of next week.