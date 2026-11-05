DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Rain developing. Some thunder possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Some thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs around 60°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 41°F.
The stretch of delightful weather we've enjoyed on Delmarva is coming to an end Thursday night - but it really isn't all bad news. Make sure the umbrellas and raincoats are ready to go, though!
As a frontal system slowly approaches from the west, skies will turn cloudy this evening. There is a chance for a few stray showers in the evening, with heavier rain arriving after midnight. A rumble of thunder is also possible overnight.
Friday will pretty much be a washout of a day. Periods of rain could be heavy at times. This rain will be beneficial, however! Nearly all of Delmarva should expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a few locations possibly seeing 3 inches of rain or more. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the Lower Eastern Shore and Sussex County; this is where the highest rainfall totals are most likely.
While these could be some impressive rainfall totals, the rain will fall throughout the day, over an extended period of time, so flooding threats should be kept to a minimum. However, watch for ponding of water on roadways, and reduced visibility from spray kicked up by other vehicles.
There could also be some embedded thunderstorms in the rain, however, severe thunderstorms are not likely.
Then high pressure builds back in for a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend! Temperatures will be cooler, around 60°F on Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy, with seasonably cool temperatures continuing into the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 12 - Nov 18.
In the Tropics: A disturbance south of Bermuda is expected to drift around the Atlantic and possibly develop into a subtropical storm before moving out to the central Atlantic late this week. It has a medium, 40 percent chance of development. It is not a threat to the United States.
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.