Forecast Updated on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Rain early in the day. Turning partly to mostly sunny by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: E-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 38-48. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early in the day. Highs: 57-62. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-43. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny, but cooler compared to Wednesday. Highs: 58-63. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
An area of low pressure is passing by to our south this morning and will continue to strengthen off our coastline as it departs. The rain that greets most of us as we wake up today will continue through the first half of the day before conditions improve into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach the 60s this afternoon, but as the wind shifts later from the northwest…it will start to howl with some gusts over 35+ mph possible. This will make the air have a bite to it as we wake up on Tuesday morning with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s.
High pressure is in control of the weather on Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s for highs. A weak warm from sneaks across Delmarva Tuesday night leading to a warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A clipper system will pass to our north Wednesday night into Thursday with a blast of some cooler air for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Another clipper system swings across Delmarva to start the weekend with the chance of a few light showers very early on Saturday morning. It looks like most of this wet weather falls as the majority of us sleep, but we may wake up to a dreary start to Saturday. Sunday is not looking better at the moment, in fact, it will be the wetter of the two weekend days. A second piece of energy gets sent at us from Canada and brings us rain chances for most of Sunday into Sunday night.
As this storm departs, the biggest shot of Arctic air of the season so far makes a dive for the region bringing temperatures well below average for early next week and we may see our first 20s of the fall for morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.