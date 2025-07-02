Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain and showers early in the day, otherwise we clear things out in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 84-88. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 67-75. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
4th of July: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The front is lingering out to our west and will lead to a wet day to start and keep rain chances around through the first part of the day. It will gradually dry out with more and more sunshine by later this evening and the humidity will start to fall. Temperatures this afternoon climb up into the 70s and 80s with the limited sunshine contained to later in the day.
A few extra clouds will be around during the day on Thursday as a moisture starved front swings across the region and will bring a reinforcing shot of dry air. It leads to a great looking 4th of July with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs with morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday morning in the 60s...maybe even the 50s in our coolest communities for Saturday morning.
The holiday weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and more humidity by Sunday with highs approaching 90 degrees. Another front brings the chance of a couple showers and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.