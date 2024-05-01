Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower in the morning. It turns mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog and low clouds are possible by morning. Lows: 54-60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-78. Winds: NE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to start before some fog and low cloud settles in by morning. Lows: 52-58. Winds: S-E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Starts mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. Chance of showers arrives by the evening hours. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Some extra clouds are around to start the morning off this morning as the cold front begins to push across the region. We could still see a stray shower here or there this morning, but the majority of us will only notice the difference in the air later today with the wind shift that occurs. Before the wind shifts happens and with a clearing sky in the afternoon, temperatures should still climb up into the 70s and low 80s. Things will change this evening and tonight as the wind begins to turn off the Atlantic and will allow for moisture to move across Delmarva overnight and allow for some fog and low cloud to settle by tomorrow morning.
The wind shift that happens tonight will only be temporary to start as the wind turns back from the south on Thursday and allows temperatures to spike into the 80s for highs. As soon as it clears, the wind turns back to the east as we work into Friday and will stick around through the weekend. This wind will keep things even cooler for the weekend. This will allow temperatures only into the 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. As a cold front approaches us from the west, we will start to see the clouds increase on Saturday with shower chances by Saturday evening and Saturday night. The front will have a new area of low pressure develop along it for Sunday and keep us stuck in the clouds with on and off rain showers throughout the day on Sunday.
The front clears us into Monday and Tuesday and will allow the temperatures to spike again heading into the middle of next week with temperatures again climbing up into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.