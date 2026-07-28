Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may pack a punch. Windy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 65-73. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers / storms in the late afternoon hours. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NW-NE 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A spotty shower or storm possible early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 65-73. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower, although most folks will be dry. Highs: 74-84. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Looking at a very active afternoon across Delmarva as we watch some energy swinging out the Great Lakes this morning will lead to chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours today. We are looking at the window being your traditional summertime 3pm - 10pm being our best chance for showers and storms. These thunderstorms should be bringing some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, lots of lightning, and even some large hail may be a possibility with these storms. There is a very low threat, but not a zero chance of a quick spin up tornado threat later today…but again, it is a low threat. Ahead of the storms…we will see sunshine with temperatures up into the 80s for highs inland and even into the 80s at the beach. It will be on the windy side today ahead of the energy with some wind gusts today over 30+ mph from the south and southwest.
This front is a part of a bigger upper-level low that will park itself to our northeast on Wednesday and keep things unsettled with more chances for some spotty showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. It isn’t a slam dunk chance of rain chances on Wednesday…in fact we will be looking at some sunshine breaking through the clouds from time to time. A storm or two could bring with it strong and gusty winds and maybe even some large hail with how much cooler it will be in the mid to upper-levels of the atmosphere. Something we will be watching for as we get closer to Wednesday.
The low finally begins to break down on Thursday as conditions begin to improve across the area. It will lead us into a nicer and warmer stretch of weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and sunshine. Another chance of a few showers / storms are going to be possible as we move into Sunday and Monday.