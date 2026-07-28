Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.