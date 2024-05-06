Forecast Updated on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Low cloud and fog possible with some scattered showers this morning. A nice afternoon with a bit more sunshine possible later in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm possible into the dinner hour before better storm chances tonight. Highs: 75-82. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible the first half of the night before things clear out by morning. Low cloud / fog possible by morning. Lows: 60-67. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower / thunderstorm possible developing as a warm front sneaks across Delmarva. Highs: 75-80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 59-65. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
An active weather pattern continues on Delmarva over the next couple of days as a stationary front will be moving back and forth across Delmarva. We are dealing with some scattered showers still overnight and in the early morning hours. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm is possible throughout the day today ahead of a cluster of showers and storms that will develop to our west and push across the region later this evening. Lots of lightning and some very heavy rain will be possible with these storms. Ahead of the storms, we should temperatures climb up into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.
The stationary front goes south overnight tonight and into Tuesday and will lead to a cooler day with the wind out of the east and southeast. Highs are only expected in the 70s across inland Delmarva and should be a bit cooler along the coast with the wind off the Atlantic. As the stationary front goes north as a warm front again into the evening hours tomorrow…a stray shower / thunderstorm is not out of the question. A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast on Wednesday and especially on Thursday as a pretty good cold front clears Delmarva. Some of these thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday could pack a punch and something we will be paying attention to heading into the middle of the workweek. It will be warmer with highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees for both days.
Cooler weather arrives for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure will slowly settle into control of the forecast with temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. There are indications that we may have to contend with a few showers / storms on Sunday as a weak boundary moves across Delmarva…but, this chance is not a slam dunk as of right now. The ridge of high pressure dominates the forecast with temperatures soaring into the middle of next week.