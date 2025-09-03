Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 5:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy…more clouds closer to the beach. Stray sprinkle east is possible, but not likely. Highs: 72-80. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few evening showers and storms. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: A shower or a storm is possible early, otherwise it will be gradually clearing out. Lows: 61-70. Winds: SW -W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with more humidity. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Another very comfortable morning out the door with temperatures in our coolest communities falling into the upper 40s overnight. We will be watching a weak area of low pressure off our coast coupled with the high to our north bringing in a light wind off the Atlantic. This will keep highs today again in the 70s and low 80s inland…cooler at the beach with the sea breeze. This low will throw some extra clouds at us from time to time and could even bring the chance of a stray sprinkle the farther east you live. The majority of us will be dry today…I just want to put the sprinkle chance out there in case it does happen.
Watching a cold front that will be approaching from the west on Thursday that could bring us the chance of a few showers and storms. The models have been trying to dry out this front as it arrives on Delmarva tomorrow evening, so that will be something to watch. I think most of us will get away with another dry day and only a few dealing with a shower or a thunderstorm.
It turns warmer and more humid for Friday and Saturday as the wind turns from the west and southwest with highs in the 80s and even a few 90s possible on Saturday. This will be ahead of another cold front that brings the chance of a few showers and storms into the forecast Saturday evening. I think this chance will be a more widespread chance of showers and storms…but, the jury is still out on this idea as well. We dry out into early next week with seasonable temperatures as another blast of cooler air comes in from the north as high pressure will desperately try to take control of the forecast.