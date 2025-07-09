Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms through the evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms continue throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms possible. Highs: 79-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering showers and storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: A few lingering showers early in the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Not as hot as it was yesterday, but temperatures are still expected to be into the 90s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine the first 2/3rds of the day. Along with the hot weather, it is very humid and will cause some issues for those with breathing sensitivities. With fresh moisture from the rain yesterday and tropical air mass in place, the heat index value will reach into the triple digits once again. The front that arrived last night with the showers and storms is stalling out overhead and will stick around for a few days. A weak wave of energy will use the front as train tracks and move toward us for the evening hours and will bring with it the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will pack a punch with some very strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Be weather aware this evening starting around 4-5 pm and continuing until 10-11 pm before things will settle down overnight once again. The difference is that rain chances will linger into Thursday morning.
This front will linger and keep things on the unsettled side for Thursday with chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Instead of just being an evening chance for rain, it looks to be a bit grayer and wetter during the day on Thursday. Another cold front comes through on Friday with some showers to start the day and will try to clear us out by Friday evening.
The good news is that the signs are this front will clear things out into the weekend with temperatures a bit on the cooler side with highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. A stray chance of a pop-up storm is possible on Sunday and Monday, but most remain dry as the Bermuda High will be in control of the weather next week with warmer temperatures. Another cold front triggers off chances for showers and storms by later next week once temperatures climb back up into the 90s.