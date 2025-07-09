Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.