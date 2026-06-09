Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-80. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two overnight. Lows: 57-64. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 75-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a stray pop-up storm possible. Most folks will be dry on a very hot and humid day. Highs: 85-98. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Some of these storms may pack a punch. Highs: 85-99. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
We woke up with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as we have the dry and cooler ridge of high pressure that has settled into control of the weather for today. Highs will only be into the 70s and 80s again inland and at the beach temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with a wind out of the south and southeast. Enjoy this break from the heat, because it will return with a vengeance later in the week.
Wednesday will be the transition day with temperatures continuing to warm with highs into the 80s. It will come with the chance of a few showers and storms as a boundary moves across Delmarva. There are still some questions on timing and if this could limit the temperatures during the day, but at the moment we will shop this as a chance for a couple showers in the morning with an afternoon chance for a few showers and storms. Once the wind turns out of the south and southwest by late Wednesday will lead us to the very hot weather.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will soar well into the 90s with some folks to near 100 with heat index values approaching 105-108 during the day. We will pay for this big heat with showers and storms possible on Friday with a front pushing across the region. Some of these storms on Friday will probably pack a pretty good punch. The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks good with sunshine, but still hot with highs in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Remember, the 90s off is usually not valid at the beach at this point in the year.
Things look to turn unsettled early next week with a few waves of energy that could provide us a little relief to the drought issues we are dealing with on Delmarva…