Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: A few showers are possible to start the day with gradual clearing skies closer to sunset. Breezy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
The wind has turned overnight as we have seen a little clipper system sneak across Delmarva with just a few extra clouds early in the evening hours last night. It will be a gorgeous day today with lots of sunshine and highs back into the 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind will start to pick up again out of the northwest and will bring some wind gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon. That breeze will be around overnight into and into early on Friday morning making the 30s we fall to by morning feel like the 20s.
The high settles right over the top of Delmarva on Friday allowing the wind to settle down enough to enjoy a comfortable Friday with temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees…where we should be for this time of year temperature wise. In fact, the high slides a little farther south by the weekend will allow the wind to turn more southwest and temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. Watching a little weak clipper swinging in from the north on Sunday brings the chance of a few stray showers early in the day. It is not the biggest chance and many of us will probably remain dry and even if it does rain, it will not amount to much precipitation.
The weather pattern does look to shift a bit into next week becoming a bit more progressive and allow for several waves of energy to bring us shower chances throughout the week. Watching for a chance of a few showers on Tuesday and then again in the Thursday and Friday timeframe next week.