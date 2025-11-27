Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!
Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 37-44.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 18-26.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 38-43. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 32-38.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill values: 16-26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
The arctic air will slowly continue to spill across Delmarva over the coming days leading to the coldest air of the fall season so far. The wind will be blustery at times as we try to deep fry our turkeys (a bit of warning there if you are going to be trying to deep fry your turkey). We could see some wind gusts 30+ mph as some very cold air will come screaming onto Delmarva. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. When you factor in the wind today, it will feel like the 30s and low 40s this afternoon. A re-enforcing shot of colder air will move across Delmarva today and will overspread some extra clouds during the day today and it wouldn’t shock me if someone saw a snowflake or two today.
The colder air will make the hunt for the best bargain early on Friday a little tougher with temperatures in the 20s in the morning (much colder feeling with the wind) and highs only reaching the 30s and 40s (with colder wind chill values). We will see more and more sunshine across the area, but with the nature of the atmosphere some clouds will bubble up in the early afternoon hours. Just puffy cumulus clouds, nothing major to worry about on Friday.
Over the weekend, things remain dry with sunshine and a bit less wind. It will still be a chilly day on Saturday with highs in the 40s…we bounce back into the 50s by Sunday. Watching a weak clipper system that could bring the chance of a few showers across Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Watching an even more interesting setup for a possible storm that develops to our southwest and cuts across Delmarva for Tuesday into Wednesday timeframe. This storm is going to be a tricky one to nail the forecast down with many moving parts including some colder air in play. At the moment, the aim is to have some warm air surge ahead of the storm and make this mainly a rain storm on Delmarva…could be a different story just north of us along the I-95 corridor.