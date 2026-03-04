DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Morning scattered showers and areas of fog, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm late. Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
A frontal boundary remains draped over the Mid-Atlantic, which will keep mostly cloudy skies over the region through the upcoming weekend.
On Wednesday evening, with a mild and humid air mass over the region, watch for areas of locally dense fog to develop, especially along the Delaware Bay and near the coast. A few light showers are possible.
The proximity of that frontal boundary will be the primary factor in our temperatures. While we're still expecting unseasonably mild temperatures through the weekend, if the boundary slides north, we'll see temperatures in the 70s; if it sinks south, we'll be in the 60s. Exceptions will be at the coast, where temperatures could run 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the rest of the region, depending on whether generally light and variable winds are blowing off the cold water or not.
Friday and Saturday will be quiet, and could see our first peeks of sun in a while, but generally we will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Along the frontal boundary, we could see a more potent area of low pressure Sunday which could swing a cold front over Delmarva, bringing more widespread showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms; however at this time strong thunderstorms are not expected, but watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 11 - March 17.