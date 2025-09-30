Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early in the day. Windy. Highs: 70-77. Winds: NE 10-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 43-60. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 64-70. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 64-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Watching for the outermost bands of clouds and showers to roll across Delmarva over the next couple of days from our dancing partners Humberto and Imelda as the Texas Two-Step their way out to sea. It will be a bit on the windy side over the course of the next few days with some gusts to 40-45+ mph possible at our beach towns Tuesday as the storms stay out to sea. The biggest concerns we have from those storms the next few high tide cycles is the possibility of some localized coastal flooding…big waves and a high rip current threat.
The chance of a few stray showers enters the conversation today from these storms that will bring us not much of anything precipitation wise. Just a few light showers here or there, the majority of us will stay dry over the next several days. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 70s inland ... cooler at the beach with the onshore wind…keeping most of you in the low 70s for highs Tuesday.
The massive ridge of high pressure that is acting like the defensive line of a football team helps to move both storms out to sea by Wednesday and Thursday and grabs control of the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures for Thursday and Friday morning are forecasted to be well into the 40s and maybe even a couple of our coolest communities sneaking into the 30s…wouldn’t shock me.
The weekend forecast for all the different events going on…including Country Calling needs to tip their local Meteorologist (just saying). Temperatures in the 70s for highs…morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s….you can not beat that at all!!! A few extra clouds will be around by Sunday and Monday as the wind turns more out of the southeast and brings a little more moisture to the air. A cold front will approach us by the middle of next week that will introduce the chance of some rain showers and even a few thunderstorms.