DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Light northwest wind. Lows around 20°F, with wind chills around 10°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Becoming cold and windy. West wind 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 30s, with wind chills in the low 20s.
Wednesday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild. Highs near 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
For the first time in a while, we enjoyed sunshine and milder temperatures on Delmarva that allowed for some significant melting of snow and ice that persist on many roads and sidewalks.
That, of course, is changing over the next day.
A dry cold front is going to swing across Delmarva overnight into Tuesday morning. The front may bring a few clouds with it in the evening, but overall we should have decent viewing of the full Wolf Moon tonight!
More significantly, the front will bring a return of cold and blustery conditions to the peninsula.
While Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny with Arctic high pressure overhead, expect gusty west to northwest winds that will keep afternoon highs only in the low to maybe mid 30s, with wind chills down in the low 20s. During the overnights, lows will fall well down into the teens. Black ice from daytime snowmelt will be a concern during the overnights and early mornings. Icy conditions will also persist in shaded areas during the day. Cold Weather Advisories could be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Milder temperatures will return late in the week as a cold front brings our next chances for rain. With highs well into the mid to upper 40s and lows barely reaching freezing this weekend, this is shaping up to be an all-rain event.