DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. A westerly breeze could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: A wintry mix possible in the afternoon before changing to rain. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: A wintry mix possible. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Tuesday: Wintry mix likely. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Wednesday: Wintry mix possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We get a break from unsettled weather Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the low 50s.
Then we'll see a series of wintry weather systems, with marginal temperatures that will be above freezing during the day, but below freezing at night, making for a difficult forecast for a lot of wintry slop, that could occasionally include accumulating snow and/or ice.
Saturday, a system will approach from the west, bringing a wintry mix to Delmarva in the afternoon and evening, with afternoon highs around 40°F.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.
Then we'll see a multi-day barrage of storm systems approaching from the southwest. As mentioned before, Delmarva will sit right on the boundary between colder air to the north and warmer air to the south. Nearly every day we'll see a new storm system. Eyes are focusing most closely on Tuesday, which looks like the day we will have the best chance for accumulating snowfall, with snow most likely on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware. However, small changes in temperatures can mean big changes in how much snow we see. Watch this space for updates as we get a better grasp on just what types of precipitation and how much we could see.