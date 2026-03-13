DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms, a few strong. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
St. Patrick's Day: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic region, leading us to quiet, albeit breezy conditions into the weekend.
Speaking of, it's going to be a decent weekend on Delmarva. With the high overhead, skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with seasonably mild highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will slowly increase on Sunday, but we stay dry with highs also in the upper 50s.
The only real issue folks might have with outdoor activities this weekend will be a gusty west wind, which could gust to 25 mph or more at times on Saturday.
An area of low pressure will pass well to the north of Delmarva on Monday, and will whip a cold front across the Eastern Seaboard sometime Monday evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise to near 70°F on Monday. Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front, and there is an increasing chance these storms could be strong to severe, featuring all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and tornadoes. The timing is still a little uncertain at this time, but we're anticipating sometime Monday afternoon or evening.
In the wake of the front, much colder air will arrive for Saint Patrick's Day. Highs will only be in the mid 40s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for March 20 - March 26.