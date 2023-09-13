Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:It will be dry and mild tomorrow, with much lower humidity. Winds will increase as Hurricane Lee passes by us well into the Atlantic. Large swells and rip currents are likely on the beaches. Winds on the beaches will increase to 20-25 knots Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy then mainly clear and cooler. Low 63-64° Wind: NW 2-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Breezy PM. High 77-78°. Wind: N/NE 8-17 mph. Beaches near 75°.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy on the coast. Less humid. Low 58° Wind: N 6-12 mph. Winds on the coast NNE 10-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.. Breezy PM. High 75-77°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Beaches near 75° with winds NE 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be cooler and less humid behind a cold front. Winds will be light from the northwest, with lows near 63-64 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 70°.
Thursday will be sunny and much less humid. It will turn breezy in the afternoon with temps. near 77-78 degrees. Look for a North to NE wind at 8-16 mph in the afternoon, with higher winds on the coast at 13-22 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75°. Swells and rip currents from Hurricane Lee will impact our beaches all day and into Friday.
Friday will be dry and pleasant with a fall like feel to the air as dew points drop well into the 50's. It will be breezy in the afternoon and blustery near the coast. The afternoon high temps. will near 76 degrees, with a north to NE wind at 12-17 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° and wind gusts to over 20 mph.
In the long range: Look for fall like weather through Sunday with low humidity. Afternoon temps. will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. Winds will be light. Monday looks a little more humid with spotty showers as a cool front passes. Temps. will reach the low 80's but still pleasant. It will be a little cooler again by Wednesday.
The average low for early September is 61°, with a high temp. of 82°.