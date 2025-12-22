Forecast Updated on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 38-43. Winds: Var 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few stray showers possible by morning. Lows: 29-36. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: A few showers possible in the morning. Otherwise, we slowly clear things out into the afternoon hours. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-39. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As we start the short workweek before Christmas will start off on the quiet side with a mix of sun and clouds by the late afternoon and evening hours with temperatures sitting a little below average for this time of year today. We will see highs reaching the low to mid 40s as we will have a bit of wind pick up out of the west for much of the day. A little sneaking warm front is how we add a few extra clouds from time to time. The clouds will steadily thicken up overnight tonight ahead of a little clipper system that will overspread some extra moisture by the morning hours of Tuesday. We will see a bit of a breeze during the course of the morning hours out of northwest before the warm front arrives. Once the front clears, the wind will settle for a bit to allow the wind to turn out of the south and southwest for Tuesday.
A few stray showers are going to be possible as we wake up on Tuesday morning as the clipper swings across Delmarva. At the moment, it will not amount to much and in fact…many folks may not see much of anything as the front clears us by the afternoon hours. The wind will flip out of the northwest later in the day and start to pick up once again with some gusts to 30+ mph possible by the nighttime hours.
We are going to be dry for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with warmer temperatures as temperatures climb up into the 50s for highs both days. We will be watching a clipper system that mainly stays to our north and brings a wintry mess into New England. For us, being on the warm side of the front…we will see mostly rain and there are indications that this rain could be a little heavy at times on Friday and we stay warm on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the 50s and 60s.
A stronger cold front brings rain and even a few thunderstorms possible on Sunday evening and Sunday night as much colder air spills across the eastern US for early next week.