DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun with a chance for some stray showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Scattered showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
The rain has departed and we'll be drying out on Delmarva on this Good Friday.
Skies will be mostly sunny Friday morning, but as high pressure builds in behind the departing low, as is often the case, a pressure gradient will make for windy conditions, with a northwest wind that could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Gale warnings for the waters around Delmarva will be downgraded to small craft advisories later in the day.
A quick clipper system could bring a few showers on Saturday, but any showers should be brief and shouldn't affect outdoor plans all that much.
Then after a mostly sunny Sunday, a series of disturbances will bring chances for scattered showers Monday through Wednesday, with the greatest chance for showers on Wednesday. While this will be an extended period of unsettled weather, at this point it does not look like we have any complete washouts for the first have of the coming week, and flooding due to rain should not be a problem.
High pressure builds in on Thursday, with a return to mostly sunny skies and a gusty northwest breeze.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near or below normal for April 5 - April 11.