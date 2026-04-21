DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s, rising to about 50°F by sunrise.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder. Breezy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with showers late. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
High pressure has settled over the Mid-Atlantic, making for a sunny, albeit cool Tuesday on Delmarva.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, a weak warm front will ride up the East Coast, bringing increasing clouds overnight. This cloud cover, coupled with slightly warmer air from the south, will cause our overnight temperatures to bottom out in the mid 40s within an hour or so of midnight. Then temperatures will slowly rise to about 50°F by sunrise Wednesday.
The associated cold front will cross the region during the day Wednesday, making for breezy conditions. However, the front will be weak, so we're expecting mainly light scattered showers, however a brief downpour or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.
High pressure builds back in, but with warmer temperatures for Thursday with lots of sunshine, however a developing seabreeze could knock temperatures down several degrees at the coast and cause more clouds to mix in with the sun.
Another system will bring scattered shower chances this coming weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for April 28 - May 4.