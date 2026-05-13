Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SE-SW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and a few storms possible overnight. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: A stray shower possible early in the morning, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 46-53. Winds: N-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We will be watching a clipper system dive into the region and give us the chance of some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms…but, this chance doesn’t come into the area until the overnight period. During the day on Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 70s. We may see a few showers or even a storm to arrive by the evening hours, but the main bulk of the precipitation will fall overnight into early on Thursday morning. I’m optimistic for the different sporting events going on across Delmarva this evening before the rain chances will really go up tonight. On average, we are looking at another 0.25 to 0.50” of rain falling by Thursday and this front departs.
Thursday may start with a stray shower here or there, but the biggest story about Thursday will be the extra clouds that could linger with the low sitting off the coast and will keep temperatures in the 60s. Friday will start to see the warming trend begin…very gradually with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds.
A big ridge of high pressure will establish just off to the east of Delmarva, setting things up to get a little toasty over the weekend. We will see temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and to near 90 degrees on Sunday with sunshine. This is looking like a stellar weekend for weather at the Monster Mile for All Star Weekend. We stay in the upper 80s and 90s for early next week before we watch another front arrive with chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday of next week.