Forecast Updated on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 34-44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Highs: 52-63. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 46-54. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer! Highs: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid! Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Looking to see if temperatures drop a few more degrees early this morning as many of us have already fallen into the 30s during the overnight period. As the wind continues in off the Atlantic, temperatures will hold about where we saw them on Thursday across Delmarva with highs on this Friday in the 50s and 60s even with lots of sunshine. With the wind only slightly shifting overnight tonight…the persistent wind off the Atlantic will lock the colder air into the region overnight and hold our temperatures in the 30s and low 40s again for Saturday morning.
The high slides off the coast heading into the weekend will have our temperatures starting to soar. The wind stars to really shift on Saturday, but with the wind mainly being a southeast wind will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s for highs on Saturday. And with a warm front sneaking across the region, there will be some extra clouds and even the chance of a couple stray showers late in the afternoon hours of Saturday. As the wind shifts southwest on Sunday, our highs jump well into the 70s and even some low 80s…which is great news for the race fans heading to the Monster Mile for the Nascar race.
It remains very warm for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures well into the 80s, but as a cold front comes into the picture on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening…the chance of showers and thunderstorms will go up. We stay warmer than average for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday before a backdoor cold front will knock temperatures down a few degrees for Friday of next week.