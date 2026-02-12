Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chills in the mid teens.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the evening.
Monday: Rain showers ending, then breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
High pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic from the west, and northwest winds ahead of the high have brought us chilly temperatures - much of Delmarva struggled to make it out of the 30s today.
As the high continues to center itself over the region, winds will calm down overnight, setting us up for a rather chilly overnight. The challenge with the temperature forecast will be the wind and cloud cover. Winds are expected to become less gusty overnight, with clouds gradually clearing. If this happens sooner, our overnight lows could drop into the low 20s. If we keep some more cloud cover and/or gusty overnight winds, lows might only drop into the mid to upper 20s. It's going to be chilly overnight either way.
Friday is sunny, but chilly.
As the high then begins to depart to the east, winds will shift to a southerly direction by Saturday, which will warm us up nicely; highs Saturday could reach the low 50s with sunshine.
Then eyes turn to the weekend, when a low pressure system from the Lower Mississippi Valley will threaten our region, mainly Sunday into Monday. Saturday is the better of the two days, with mostly sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. It'll be milder, too, with highs reaching the low 50s.
A rather strong low pressure system will approach from the west on Sunday. Most guidance is suggesting a mild rain event for Delmarva, with welcome rainfall helping with the developing drought - and contributing to muddy conditions in the wake of bitter cold. Some guidance is pushing the system farther south, with only southern Delmarva getting rain. The takeaway is that southern Delmarva is most likely to see substantial rain. The Midshore and Delaware could see a little bit of wintry mix, especially when precipitation begins Sunday evening thanks to thermodynamic cooling.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 19 - February 25.