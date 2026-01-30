Forecast Updated on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the possibility of some snow overspread Delmarva overnight. Windy. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Snow overspreads the area with accumulating snow the farther south and east you go across Delmarva. Windy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NE 20-40+ mph.
Sunday: Snow is possible across parts of Delmarva. Best chance of seeing snow as you get closer to the beach. Accumulations are possible. Blustery. Highs: 20-28. Winds: NE 25-60+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The cold locks in for the next few days as this Arctic air will continue to funnel across the eastern ⅓ of the US. We wake up with temperatures again in the single digits and 10s and the wind is lighter compared to yesterday, but it is still out there from time to time. This means below zero wind chills are likely again as we get out the door this morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to end the week and it may be even colder today before we start to rebound a bit over the weekend. Highs only in the 10s and 20s and with the even lighter wind will make it feel like the low 10s for much of the day.
All eyes continue to be on the possibility of a second winter storm in as many days heading into the weekend. At this point, the signals are there as the models suggest that the cold air will give enough and allow a new storm to form to our south and ride around the collapsing high pressure. At the moment, I have forecasted a period of snow starting on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday with possibility of a significant snowfall for southern parts of the region. The focus on snowfall looks to be at the beach and down across southern parts of Delmarva and the cut off from someone seeing snow and someone not seeing snow is going to be very drastic as you move north and west across Delmarva. Another big story is the very strong winds we will see on Sunday. We are forecasting wind gusts over 60+ mph and will lead to coastal flooding…beach erosion…the typical issues that come up with a Nor’easter. The wind will make the colder air sitting over the region feel that much worse throughout the day on Sunday and even linger into early on Monday.
Looks like we will return to normal winter temperatures next week with highs in the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We could see a little more light snow as a clipper system swings across Delmarva on Wednesday into Thursday.