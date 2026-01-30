Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&