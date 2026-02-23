DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clearing and cold. Lows in the low 20s. Winds from the northwest will make it feel like 10°F at times.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 30s.
Wednesday: Morning showers, then clearing. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Morning showers, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Our winter storm has departed, some locations received nearly 20 inches of snow!
There has already been a good deal of snowmelt, and with temperatures Monday night expected to fall into the low 20s, watch for black ice on untreated surfaces.
Chilly high pressure will briefly build into the Mid-Atlantic, making for a mostly sunny, but cold and blustery Tuesday. A wind from the northwest will make afternoon highs in the mid 30s feel like the low 20s.
Then a series of disturbances will bring precipitation chances Wednesday through Friday, although at this point we're mainly expecting plain rain with more seasonable and milder temperatures.
Wednesday will start off with some showers in the morning, before clearing in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will climb to about 50°F, which is normal for this time of year.
Another disturbance will bring a chance for more widespread rain on Thursday, but again we're expecting mainly plain rain over most of Delmarva, although some wet snow could be possible on northern portions of the peninsula.
Showers could continue into Friday morning before clearing.
This will set us up for a very nice weekend, with highs in the low to mid 50s and lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for March 2 - March 8.