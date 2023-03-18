Forecast updated on Saturday, March 18 2023, at 6:10 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front is passing through the area and skies will clear late this morning. Another cold front will bring colder air and sunshine for Sunday. A milder weather pattern will develop next week but a good freeze is likely early Monday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Morning showers then clearing by midday. Cool and breezy. High 53-54°. Wind: NW 8-17 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cold. Still breezy with a light freeze possible. Low 29-31°. Winds: W/NW 6-14 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and very chilly. High 43-44°. Wind: NW 11-22 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Frost, and a freeze is likely. Low 26-28°. Wind: W 1-6 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Saturday will start with rain showers around, then skies will clear by late morning behind a cold front. Winds will increase later this afternoon with gusts to over 20 mph from the NW by afternoon and temps. will climb to the low/mid 50's. It will get colder with light winds Saturday night and a frost is possible by daybreak Sunday as a stronger cold frnt passes.
Sunday will be dry and sunny but it will be quite chilly. Look for afternoon temps. To only reach the LOW/mid 40's and a steady north breeze will make it feel even colder. Another surge of cold air will allow temps. to drop into the mid 20's with a frost and freeze Sunday night. Bring any tender plants in pots inside and cover any beds with new plantings.
In the longer range: Monday looks dry and cool, with a good freeze early then temp. near 50° in the afternoon. Tuesday looks mostly sunny, and temps. will reach the upper 50's. Wednesday looks dry as well with afternoon temps. near 60 degrees which is above the average for mid March. Scattered showers with temps. in the 60's is on tap for Thursday into Friday.
The average low for mid-March is 36°, with a high temp. of 56°.