DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Cloudy. A stray shower to the south. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Cloudy. A northeasterly breeze will turn gusty by evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Clearing. Breezy. Highs around 70°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Topping the weather headlines along the East Coast on this Monday are of course Hurricane "Humberto" and Tropical Storm "Imelda".
In a stroke of good fortune, it appears that "Imelda" is going to come under the influence of "Humberto" and follow it out to sea, reducing the threat of flooding in the Carolinas. However, as an area of high pressure builds from the north, winds will turn gusty, especially at the coast, with a northeasterly breeze that could gust to 40 mph or more at the immediate coast, which will cause dangerous surf, rip currents, and beach erosion in the Tuesday to Thursday timeframe, with high surf possibly continuing through the weekend at the beaches.
Otherwise, Monday over Delmarva has been a cloudy affair, with a few sprinkles here and there. Some light showers are possible Monday evening, mainly over the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, but rainfall amounts, if any, are expected to be less than 0.1".
Cloudy skies continue on Tuesday as the tropical systems start to head out to sea. As a ridge of high pressure pushes in from the north, the pressure gradient between the high and the departing tropical systems will start to kick up gusty winds by Tuesday evening, when Small Craft Advisories will go into effect on the waters round Delmarva, with Gale Warnings on the Atlantic Ocean.
The high will clear skies out for Wednesday through the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, giving a definite fall-like feel to the air. However, winds will stay gusty through at least Thursday, with the high surf continuing through the weekend, as previously mentioned.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for October 6 - October 12.
In the Tropics: Hurricane "Humberto" is expected to pass close to Bermuda and then out to sea.
Tropical Storm "Imelda" is expected to become a hurricane as it departs the Bahamas and follows "Humberto" out to sea. Bermuda could see significant effects from "Imelda" around Wednesday.
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.