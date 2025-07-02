DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clearing skies. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A stray shower possible north. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Stormy weather from Tuesday lingered into Wednesday morning, bringing substantial rain to much of Delmarva.
Showers will linger over the Eastern Shore of Virginia Wednesday afternoon. A secondary cold front will swing through Wednesday evening, clearing the skies over Delmarva by midnight.
With clearing skies and light winds expected through sunrise Thursday, some areas of patchy fog could develop after midnight, but widespread fog is not expected.
High pressure builds into the region on Thursday. The only possible hiccup on Thursday will be an upper trough coming in from the north that could trigger a stray shower or two over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware Thursday afternoon, but these chances are extremely low. Most of Delmarva will enjoy mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm summer temperatures in the upper 80s.
The Independence Day holiday weekend is looking great, with high pressure in charge bringing mostly sunny skies Friday through Monday, and low humidity. Outdoor activities will be a must!
As high pressure slides to the east, winds will shift to a more southerly direction by Sunday and Monday, pushing high temperatures back to near 90 degrees.
Humidity returns late Monday ahead of a cold front that could bring our next chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 9 - July 15.
In the Tropics: A cold front will dip down over Florida later this week. There is a possibility that an area of low pressure could develop along this frontal boundary, and possibly develop tropical characteristics in the northeastern Gulf, or off the Florida/Georgia coast. This has a medium, 40 percent chance for development. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Chantal".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.