Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Early morning drizzle and clouds linger early in the day with gradual clearing all day long. Highs: 70-80. Winds: N-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-67. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-67. Winds: W-NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-79. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 68-76. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
The low is pushing out to sea this morning and will lead to a clearing sky throughout the day today. Expect to see sunshine and warmer temperatures as the wind is turning out of the north and northwest. Temperatures climb up into the 70s and low 80s on a very nice day. Overnight tonight, the wind continues to turn more out of the west and southwest and will allow for some higher humidity values to sneak onto Delmarva. It leads to a fantastic day on Friday with sunshine and temperatures will spike up into the mid and upper 80s. A back door cold front will bring a wind shift and a few extra clouds by Friday evening and Friday night.
The good news is that we dry things out heading into the weekend with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as highs only climb into the mid 70s for highs with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values by the weekend. We will be relatively dry for much of next week with extra clouds from time to time with the wind in off the Atlantic (things never seem to change). Watching another cold front that should bring the chance of a few storms late in the week next week…looking like a Friday and Saturday chance at this point at the 9-10 day time frame.